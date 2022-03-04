Updated 5.14pm

The electoral campaign's first debate between Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Bernard Grech is being hosted by the Malta Chamber on March 16.

The debate will be live on Facebook starting at 11am.

Members of the business community will be invited to attend.

Former journalist Rachel Attard, who serves as media & communication strategist for the Chamber, will host the debate.

Robert Abela has so far shied away from debate invitations made by independent media platforms, saying earlier in the campaign that he intended to take part in a debate organised by the University of Malta "among others".

The university has yet to announce a date or details concerning its debate.

This week, the chamber published its pre-election document "Time to Step Up", featuring 100 recommendations addressing economic recovery, resilience and growth, good governance, human capital and education, infrastructure and digitalisation and sustainability.