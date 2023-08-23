The Electoral Commission has distanced itself from a whistleblower’s claims of a criminal conspiracy that allegedly saw the identity cards of foreign-born Maltese citizens given to foreign residents in order to vote for the Labour Party.

In a brief statement on Wednesday, the Commission said that it has no role in the issuance of ID cards and is ready to cooperate in investigations should its participation be needed.

In a court application on Tuesday, a man who also exposed an alleged driving licence racket claimed he also holds evidence of widespread voter fraud dating all the way back to 2014.

He claimed that “thousands of euros” were paid to foreigners living in Malta who were provided with names, surnames and ID cards of a deceased person in order to vote for the Labour Party.

The whistleblower, who was involved in the Labour Party and served as the secretary of the Balzan Labour Party Club, also claimed to have a list of names of the people involved and he knew people who participated in the scheme personally.

The Nationalist Party has demanded an investigation into the claims made in the court application, while the Labour Party has dismissed the claims as fantasy.

While the Electoral Commission used to issue ID cards up until 2014, the system was then replaced by the National Identity Management System and fell under the responsibility of Identity Malta.

At the time, the Opposition had expressed concern about the decision.

It is understood that the Electoral Commission now relies on data supplied by Identity Malta in order to verify the issuance of voting documents.

Times of Malta has asked both the Police and Identity Malta whether they intend to investigate the claims.

The whistleblower has expressed the desire to testify via video conferencing in the driving license racket case opened on the strength of the information he provided to police.

He has also claimed that since bringing the accusations to light, he has been forced out of the country he has called home for 15 years, with authorities declining to renew his residence permit. Identity Malta maintains that the man had failed to adhere to application deadlines.

PN: Commission's statement proves the PL wrong

In a reaction, the Nationalist Party said the Electoral Commission's statement proved that the Labour Party was wrong on Tuesday when it claimed that the commission and the representatives of the political parties had total scrutiny over the ID cards process.

It said it was reiterating that the commission should have access to the process and that the allegations made by the whistleblower should be investigated.

The party pointed out that the allegations had been made by a person who had been at the heart of the Labour Party.

If the PL had nothing to hide it should join it in demanding an investigation rather than turn the issue into a partisan one, the PN said.