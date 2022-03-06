Candidate nominations for the general elections closed on Sundays.
Following is a list of all the nominations received by the Electoral Commission by the end of the day.
Most of the candidates are on the Labour and Nationalist parties tickets but a few others represent ADPD, ABBA, Volt and Partit Popolari. A few independent candidates also threw their name in the hat.
The nominations can be seen in the pdf link below.
Attached files
