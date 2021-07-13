As everyone is becoming more conscious of taking care of our planet and the environment, electric and hybrid vehicles are becoming highly sought after and more economical. Michael Attard Ltd. is at the forefront of this transition, with an expanding line-up with new electrified powertrains.

The Peugeot range of electric vehicles can meet all your needs: ultra-compact city car or functional commercial vehicle. Peugeot’s full electric vehicles combine innovative design, outstanding environmental performance and state-of-the-art technology. Electro-mobility is offered across Peugeot’s portfolio. Whether you’re looking for a city car, with the e-208, or prefer an SUV with the e-2008 and 3008 Plug-in Hybrid, Peugeot has got you covered. The range includes the recently revealed New PEUGEOT 308 Plug-in Hybrid, as well as the 508 PHEV and high performance 508 Peugeot Sport Engineered,

Citroën offer practical, efficient electric vehicles that provide you with the comfort, space and technology you need to make every journey enjoyable and peaceful. Following the introduction of the C5 Aircross Plug-In Hybrid, the electric offensive strategy for Citroën is truly charged. The New ë-C4 is a new step forward in design, technology, and exceptional onboard comfort. Quieter, less stressful, and zero particulate emissions – there’s a reason why the range of future Citroën electric cars is so important and popular. This is shown in the newly revealed Citroën C5X, the most advanced expression of Citroën’s philosophy.

Our electric offering does not only include passenger cars, LCVs will also be electrically driven. All our brands have been awarded the International Van of the Year 2021 award, for the Peugeot e-Expert and Citroën ë-Dispatch. These vehicles offer payloads and loading volumes without compromise to all clients: artisans, companies, and administrations. They benefit from a new generation of technologies and assistance systems, and our commitment to the security and comfort of our clients. These join the commercial line up of full electric light utility vehicles, the Peugeot e-Partner and Citroën ë-Berlingo Van.

Since 2019, every new model will also systematically come in a hybrid or all-electric version. Therefore customers will be spoilt for choice when it comes to choosing their next electric vehicle.

