The Jaguar I-Pace is the electric vehicle drivers have been waiting for. Clean, smart and safe, the I-Pace delivers sustainable sports car performance, next-generation artificial intelligence technology and five-seat SUV practicality to place Jaguar at the forefront of the EV revolution.

With a state-of-the-art 90kWh Lithium-ion battery using 432 pouch cells, the I-Pace delivers a range of 470km (WLTP cycle). Owners will be able to achieve a 0-80 per cent battery charge in 40 minutes using DC rapid charging (100kW). Home charging with an AC wall box (7kW) will achieve the same state of charge in just over ten hours – ideal for overnight charging.

A suite of smart range-optimising technologies includes a battery pre-conditioning system: when plugged in the I-PACE will automatically raise (or lower) the temperature of its battery to maximise range ahead of driving away.

Two Jaguar-designed electric motors – which feature driveshafts passing through the motors themselves for compactness – are placed at each axle, producing exceptional combined performance of 400bhp and 696Nm, and all-wheel-drive, all-surface traction.

The high torque density and high-energy efficiency characteristics of the motors deliver sports car performance, launching the I-Pace from a standing start to 100km/h in just 4.8 seconds. The instantaneous performance is matched with exceptional ride comfort and engaging driving dynamics.

The bespoke EV aluminium architecture uses advanced riveting and bonding technology to deliver a light, stiff body structure. Together with the structural battery pack, it has the highest torsional rigidity of any Jaguar.

The battery is placed centrally between the two axles, and as low down as possible, with a seal between the housing and the underfloor. This location enables perfect 50:50 weight distribution and a low centre of gravity: together with the advanced double wishbone front and Integral Link rear axle with (optional) air suspension and configurable Adaptive Dynamics, this delivers agile handling and outstanding ride comfort.

Its unique, sleek, coupe-like silhouette is influenced by the Jaguar C-X75 supercar with a short, low bonnet, aero-enhanced roof design and curved rear screen. This cab-forward design contrasts with its squared-off rear, which helps reduce the drag coefficient to just 0.29Cd. To optimise the balance between cooling and aerodynamics, Active Vanes in the grille open when cooling is required, but close when not needed to redirect air through the integral bonnet scoop, smoothing airflow.

Inside, the layout optimises space for passengers while sophisticated materials – including the option of a premium textile Kvadrat interior – and exquisite attention to detail identify this as a true Jaguar.

While a mid-sized SUV, I-Pace’s cab forward design and EV powertrain means interior space comparable to large SUVs. In the rear, legroom is 890mm while, with no transmission tunnel, there’s a useful 10.5-litre central storage compartment. In the rear, tablet and laptop stowage is found beneath the seats, while the rear luggage compartment offers a 656-litre capacity – and 1,453 litres with seats folded flat.

I-Pace introduces the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system to Jaguar. The advanced system uses smart settings technology – driven by AI algorithms – to identify individual driver preferences, and then tailors the I-Pace’s driving and interior settings accordingly of touchscreens, capacitive sensors and tactile physical controls, Touch Pro Duo is intuitive to use.

A new EV navigation assesses the topography of the route to destination and insights from previous journeys, including driving style, to calculate personalised range and charging status with exceptional accuracy for maximum driver confidence.

To ensure customers always have access to the latest infotainment, telematics and battery energy control software, I-Pace will be the first Jaguar to provide software over-the-air – providing seamless updates.

I had very high expectations for the I-Pace stemming from the fact that it is probably the most acclaimed, awarded and recognised vehicle ever. Among the awards received are European Car of the Year, The World Car of the Year, World Green Car of the Year and World Car Design as well as the Autobest – TechnoBest Award.

I must say not only did it meet these expectations but, in many ways, it actually exceeded them. Apart from Tesla, Jaguar is the first premium manufacturer that has broken the barrier to the electric vehicle with a range that would make sense to the majority of drivers. In terms of performance, practicality, safety and obviously efficiency, it shines above many of its conventional competitors. This is probably Ian Callum’s last great work but I’m sure many will agree, He will definitely be leaving with a bang, even if it’s a silent one. I take this opportunity to wish him a well-deserved, happy retirement.