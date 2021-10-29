The number of electric car charging points across Malta will almost double to 362 by the end of the year, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli has said, with dozens of pillars in the process of being installed.

The charging stations will all be mapped on a mobile app called Charge my Ride, which will also be launched by the end of the year.

There are currently just over 100 EV charging pillars available, with around half of those having been recently installed. The Energy Ministry says that by mid-November, there will be 160 pillars providing 202 charging points.

Installations will continue through December, with plans to have 362 available charging points across Malta and Gozo by the end of the year.

The €3 million investment is being partially funded through EU funds.

Although the charging pillars will be run by different operators, they will all adhere to an Open Charge Point protocol, meaning they will be interoperable and open to all EV users.

At least 22 of the charging stations will be installed with fast charging points, allowing cars to fully charge within 45 minutes.

According to the government, the fees to use the charging stations are among the cheapest in Europe.

According to Energy Minister Miriam Dalli, a person who drives 50 kilometres every day spends some €30 a week on fuel. If they swapped to an electric car, they would spend even less – some €13 weekly.

How much does it cost?

Standard E-Drive off-peak: €0.1698c/unit

Standard E-Drive on-peak: €0.1885c/unit

Fast E-Drive off-peak: €0.1798c/unit

Fast E-Drive on-peak: €0.1985c/unit

Off-peak hours: 00:00 till 5.59am and from 12pm till 3.59pm Monday to Saturday, all day on Sunday