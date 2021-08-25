The average price of an electric vehicle in China has fallen 47 per cent in 10 years as prices in the US and Europe continue to increase.

Automotive data analysts JATO Dynamics report that in the same time period, EV prices have gone up 38 per cent in the US and 28 per cent in Europe.

China has invested heavily in the production of EVs since 2009 and has put big incentives in place to encourage buyers into zero-emission vehicles. JATO says these schemes have been so successful that it is starting to phase out these measures.

Meanwhile, analysts say that incentives in the US have pushed the premium EV market, meaning low-income buyers have been priced out of EV ownership.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com