Chelsea star Lauren James scored twice as European champions England swept past shellshocked China 6-1 and into the Women’s World Cup last 16 on Tuesday to set up a clash with Nigeria.

It equalled England’s biggest-ever World Cup victory and booked them top spot in Group D, while consigning the Asian champions to their earliest ever exit.

Denmark beat Haiti 2-0 in the other group game to finish second and line up a knockout-round meeting with co-hosts Australia.

England made an explosive start at Adelaide’s Hindmarsh Stadium with an instinctive finish from Arsenal striker Alessia Russo in just the fourth minute.

