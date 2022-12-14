Ford recently announced the shock news that it was going to stop making its best-selling Fiesta by the end of next year.

The news might seem baffling. However, Ford said it came as a result of the model ‘accelerating its efforts’ to go all-electric, with a Fiesta EV playing no part in its future as the firm abandons traditional nameplates – including the Focus and Mondeo.

It begs the question of whether a number of other, well-loved models will make it into an electrical age. Let’s take a look at their chances.

Volkswagen Golf

The Volkswagen Golf will soon be turning 50 years old, with this popular hatchback spanning eight generations, with the most recent arriving in 2020. More than 35 million have been produced to date, and it’s historically been VW’s most popular car, though has more recently been overtaken by the Tiguan SUV.

While the firm did offer the electric e-Golf for a number of years, production ended in 2020 to make way for the ID.3 – Volkswagen’s bespoke EV hatchback, though occupying a similar footprint as the Golf. All of Volkswagen’s current and future focus appears to be on its bespoke electric ‘ID’ range of EVs, with the brand yet to confirm a new generation of Golf. It means a replacement electric model seems unlikely.

