Mini has confirmed that its popular Convertible model is here to stay, with a new electric version due to hit the roads in 2025.

Despite only just refreshing its drop-top, Mini had yet to confirm whether or not a replacement would come with the arrival of the next-generation Hatch in 2025.

Now, however, it has been stated that a new version will arrive alongside the regular Hatch’s release in 2025 – which will be available with the option of either petrol or electric powertrains.

