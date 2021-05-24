Mini has confirmed that its popular Convertible model is here to stay, with a new electric version due to hit the roads in 2025.
Despite only just refreshing its drop-top, Mini had yet to confirm whether or not a replacement would come with the arrival of the next-generation Hatch in 2025.
Now, however, it has been stated that a new version will arrive alongside the regular Hatch’s release in 2025 – which will be available with the option of either petrol or electric powertrains.
Want to read the full article? Visit timesmotors.com
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us