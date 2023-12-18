New autonomous robots will soon be sweeping and scrubbing promenades and public places across the country.

A fleet of 73 mostly electric vehicles, includes fully automated sweeper and scrubbing robots, street sweepers, rough terrain utility vehicles, and trucks, was inaugurated on Monday.

The vehicles will be used by the Cleansing and Maintenance Department to scrub streets, promenades and public places clean.

There are two types of automated robots among the vehicles: one can scrub and will be used for street cleaning while the other sweeps and will be on promenades, pedestrian zones and public spaces.

Narrow passageways, beaches and other restricted areas will be cleaned with the help of rough-terrain utility vehicles.

Expect more frequent cleaning

Tourism Ministry permanent secretary Anthony Gatt said that street cleaning will increase significantly.

“A street that is usually cleaned once every three weeks will now be cleaned three to four times a week with this investment”, Gatt said.

He said that more investment in public cleaning and maintenance is needed, as the number of visitors to Malta increases.

The vehicles are all wrapped with images of the revived environmental mascot Xummiemu and cost €7 million, with €5 million coming from EU funding.

Tourism minister Clayton Bartolo said the new vehicles are part of a wider push to attract 'quality tourists'. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo also spoke at the unveiling event.

He said Malta is likely to smash its records for number of visitors and nights spent in the country this year.

The government’s push for public cleanliness is part of a wider government push to attract “quality tourists”, Bartolo said.

Such tourists not only spend more money but are also more considerate to respect residents and leave less of a negative impact. He said a national campaign is passing on the message that public cleanliness and maintenance need to be taken seriously.

“If we don’t take this seriously, we risk losing our competitiveness as a tourist destination,” Bartolo said.

He said enforcement to stop people illegally throwing away their garbage is increasing.

EU funds parliamentary secretary Chris Bonnet also spoke at the event.