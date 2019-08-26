A policy regulating the use of electric scooters is expected to be in place in a month’s time, Transport Minister Ian Borg said on Friday.

E-scooter use has mushroomed in recent months, particularly around the Sliema and St Julian’s areas, where numerous gaming companies are located.

The lack of regulations in place has seen many scooter users taking to the roads without a helmet, whilst others can be spotted slaloming between people on the pavement.

Video: Jonathan Borg

Asked if any regulations were in the pipeline, Dr Borg confirmed that Transport Malta is working on a policy.

Dr Borg acknowledged that the lack of regulations could pose a safety concern.

He noted the uptake in use of e-scooters had been particularly popular among youngsters.

The minister said the government was not seeking to put a halt to their use.

Dr Borg said a serious regulatory framework would help ensure the safety of those using e-scooters, as well as the people around them.

He said the new regulations would be opened for public consultation next week and within a month’s time, a policy regulating their use would be put in place.

Insurers warned last month that e-scooters are not legal for public use on the roads unless they are registered and insured.

The models vary in size and weight but they can usually do around 20km on one charge. Weighing between 7kg and 10kg, they can be carried up the stairs or in a lift, for charging at home.

One popular taxi app has recently branched out into scooter rentals.

The app warns users to obey all relevant traffic laws when using their scooter.