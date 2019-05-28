As part of the European Mobility Week (September 16 to 22), having as its theme ‘Walk with Us – Safe Walking, Safe Cycling’, Għajnsielem local council launched an electric seven-seater van to be used by elderly residents and people with restricted mobility. The sum of €30,000 was granted by Transport Malta towards this end. Three years ago the council came second in a competition organised by Transport Malta as part of European Mobility Week.

The van was blessed by Ghajnsielem archpriest Franky Bajada in the presence of the Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects Ian Borg, Parliamentary Secretary for Local Government and Communities Silvio Parnis, Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana and Għajnsielem local council members.