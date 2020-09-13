In October 2019, the president and CEO of Volvo Car Group, Håkan Samuelsson announced a game-changing business strategy that includes introducing an all-electric car every year over the next five years. By 2025, Volvo’s aim is that all-electric vehicles will represent 50 per cent of global sales with the rest composed of hybrids. This would sum up to one million electrified cars on the road by 2025.

The Swedish multinational manufacturing company aims to drive the automotive sector forward, improve the quality of the air in cities and increase the company’s success. Since last year, every new Volvo that has been launched has also been produced as an electrified version, which means it could be a hybrid, plug-in electric (PHEV) or all-electric (BEV) vehicle. To hit this target, every Volvo model now includes a recharge option. This means a plug-in hybrid or all-electric version will be available.

To further encourage electric driving, Volvo’s representatives in Malta, GasanZammit Motors Ltd, are now offering a standard-fit data SIM card when purchasing any new Volvo car. Thanks to this offer, Volvo car owners in Malta can make the most of the Swedish brand connectivity services. Moreover, both Volvo Car Group and GasanZammit are emphasising the technology’s use as a tool to boost safety on the road.

In 2019, Volvo launched their first fully electric car, the XC40 Recharge. According to Volvo’s strategy plan, this model will be followed by a range of fully electric cars in the coming years. These cars will be Volvo models as well as high-performance models from Polestar, Volvo Cars’ performance brand.

Every model in Volvo Cars’ line-up is also available as a petrol plug-in hybrid variant, from the small XC40 SUV via the 60 Series cars to the company’s flagship, the large XC90 SUV. Volvo Cars is the only car manufacturer to offer a plug-in variant on every model in its line-up.

In line with Volvo’s strategy, one of Malta’s largest car importers, GasanZammit started adopting a similar approach and they are now bringing the electrification concept to the Maltese islands thanks to their portfolio of car and automotive brands, which includes Ford, Mazda and Honda.

It has become the norm to see electricity in every aspect of our lives. However, it has not been taken seriously as a way of powering vehicles locally until recently. With more car brands beginning to join the electric revolution, getting ahead of the competition early has never been so prevalent.

