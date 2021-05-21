Paris to Istanbul is an electro-pop act made up of Ivan Borg (Red Electrick, The Rifffs) and Jay Zinga (Mathematikal, Godzilla Power Hour).

While they were previously familiar with each other’s work, they met for the first time in late 2020 when they found themselves living in the same street, a few doors away from each other.

Discovering that they share love for funk, disco and good pop, they got together to jam and wrote their first material, tracks that are marked by Ivan’s driving bass grooves and Jay’s dreamy melancholic synth lines.

Paris to Istanbul’s first single Happy on Time started off as an instrumental retro-inspired track.

When they had a full demo of the song recorded, Ivan and Jay knew that it needed a good vocal hook to sound complete.

At this point, Jay called in his good friend Bee, and the three collaborated effortlessly to turn Happy on Time into a happy pop track about helplessness.

www.instagram.com/paristoistanbul

www.facebook.com/paristoistanbul