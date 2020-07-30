The Malta Amateur Athletics Association issued a statement to condemn ‘the cowardly act of vandalism and theft’ following the breaking-in of the association’s Control Room at the Matthew Micallef St John Athletics Stadium in Marsa.

MAAA president Andy Grech confirmed to the Times of Malta that the association had some electronic equipment stolen from its facilities in Marsa.

“The theft, as it were, could have been much worse for the Association, both in monetary terms as well as deprivation of equipment that is necessary and useful to conduct a proper athletics competition,” Grech said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, the theft of vital equipment was the main purpose behind this break-in. We have no other reason to conclude that this was an attempt to hinder the association from holding the National Championships for our youngsters this weekend.

“Children between the ages of 10 to 15 years of age, who had been in earnest preparation during these last weeks of a summer, made all the more difficult because of the pandemic and their confinement to home for so many months, are now being deprived of their just rewards for their enthusiasm to shine in their sport.

“Our association will remain resolute to remain on track and continue with our commitment to introduce a multitude of innovations, ideas and actions that we have already embarked on and introduced so that we keep improving Maltese Athletics.

“Whoever did this attack, didn’t attack the MAAA but staged a direct attack on our beloved sport and its members.”

Grech said that despite this setback, the association is still determined to take the sport to another level.

“This act strengthens the association in its resolve to drive even harder plans to bring our

sport to new heights, doubling efforts towards seeing our nation among the respected, organised and successful countries that dwarf our island,” Grech said.

“Despite, the heartache (and headache) this act has caused, the MAAA will do everything in its power to make sure the National Championships will still be organised as planned this weekend.”