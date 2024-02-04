Entering Valletta is always a special occasion. It’s like opening a chocolate box of baroque wonders – and discovering old favourites and new flourishes. It’s a city that has stood for more than four centuries – yet which still amazes visitors with its beauty.

The menu features a fusion of classic and modern dishes. Photo: Sandor Venczel

Yet the indications of what Valletta has to offer start from outside its gates – where The Phoenicia Malta, the island’s first five-star hotel, stands proud. Given its 75-year history, this grand dame of hotels has a special place in the hearts of all Maltese. Not only because it has nurtured precious memories – but also because the hotel reinvents itself and maintains its relevance.

And it is this spirit that has kept The Phoenicia Malta at the forefront of local hospitality – indeed, even when it opened in 1948.

The Phoenicia Malta was already setting the highest standards, with air-conditioning throughout and its own electricity plant. And throughout its 75 years, the hotel has continued to update itself while maintaining its reputation of timeless elegance.

The new Contessa offers year-round dining, with an all-weather terrace that overlooks the hotel’s mature landscaped gardens. Photo: Sandor Venczel

The more recent reinvention at The Phoenicia Malta is the Contessa – a reimagining of the beloved Phoenix Restaurant and a transformation of the hotel’s popular terrace. These changes complement the hotel’s continued focus on investing in the guest experience – and the new Contessa now offers year-round dining, with an all-weather terrace that overlooks the hotel’s mature landscaped gardens, set against the blue Mediterranean.

Photo: Sandor Venczel

This backdrop is a changing scene for the culinary theatre that the Contessa offers. During the day, diners can enjoy lunch under the sunny blue sky, while in the evening, the starry night watches diners enjoy the Contessa’s inventive menu.

And inventive the Contessa menu certainly is – the kitchen brigade, led by chef Daniel Debattista, fuses classic and modern, with inventions such as veal tonnato with chicory and parmesan, beef cheek lasagne, mushroom and black truffle polenta and vanilla and cherry pannacotta. Modern flourishes that add to the elegance of the experience.

