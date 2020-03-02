Elektra Ltd has launched Le Lab by Legrand concept store, an electricity showroom solely dedicated to switches and electrical sockets located in the heart of Qormi.

Elektra is one of Malta’s leaders in the importation and distribution of electrical equipment and light fittings.

The company is backed by 43 years of experience, knowledge and expertise and brings together a broad array of products and solutions.

Legrand is one of Elektra’s staple brands and it is thanks to it that Elektra has managed to grow throughout the years.

Legrand is a global specialist in the electrical and digital building infrastructures and over the years it has provided Elektra and the local market with the latest technology and design.

Legrand offers high-value-added products and solutions for residential, industrial and commercial projects, from cable management to domestic circuit protection, lighting control, busbar and transformers, wiring accessories, industrial and power protection, home automation and door entry systems.

The brand guarantees global expertise as it is one of the world leaders in electrics and infrastructure for the building industry.

With over a century of company history, Legrand is looking at the future and as globalisation accelerates and projects become ever more complex, having a reliable partner one can count on is more important than ever.

The launch of the Le Lab by Legrand concept store was attended by Ian Larner, export director, and Anton Robbrecht, sales and key account of the Benelux countries, Europe. They congratulated Duncan Agius, managing director and Thomas Zammit, CEO of Elektra Ltd, for the refurbishment, investment and the relaunch of Legrand in the local market.

Le Lab by Legrand Concept Store provides a unique experience that allows one to discover the collections of Legrand switches in a contemporary setting.

There is also a vast range of wiring accessories by Legrand such as Arteor, Synergy, Mallia and Belnako.

The concept store also offers various automation systems such as MyHome, Vantage and Nuvo that are fully integrated and can be tested out.

Sales consultants and the technical team at Elektra offer expert advice to help clients choose from its huge selection of innovative designs to build solutions and configure systems that make the most of the latest breakthroughs in technology.

When one chooses Legrand, one receives ongoing assistance from professionals who will offer support from design to completion and help complete the project.

Le Lab by Legrand concept store is open at the Elektra Showroom, Mill Street, Qormi, in close proximity to the HSBC head office. For more information, call on 2546 3000 or visit www.elektra.com.mt.