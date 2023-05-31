Eleonor Bezzina inscribed her name among the legends of the GSSE competition when the veteran target shooter retained her title in the 10m Air Pistol competition in a thrilling final at the Kirkop Sports Hall.

For Bezzina this was her third title at the GSSE and second in a row after the veteran shooter had reclaimed the gold medal in Montenegro four years ago.

It was a thrilling final that saw Bezzina recover from a slow start and embark on an exciting chase of Monaco’s shooter Megali Pierre-Forest who led the way for almost all of the final.

In the closing stages, it looked as though Bezzina would seize the advantage when a poor shot from the Monegasque gave the Maltese two-point cushion lead.

