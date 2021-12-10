Malta target shooter Eleonor Bezzina is currently in Luxembourg competing in an international shoot this week and the GSSE gold medallist has already made her presence felt when winning a silver medal in the first competition she took part in.

In fact, Bezzina was among the participants of the women’s air pistol event and managed to place second overall with a score of 234.9 points.

Celine Goberville, of France, took the gold medal when she managed to amass a score of 236.6 while Vendela Sorensson of Sweden placed third with 213.3.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta