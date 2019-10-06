‘Sustainability’, one of the most currently over-used notions, is often invoked by governments and businesses alike to curry favour with stakeholders. Alas, as a result, its currency has now been greatly devalued.

Yet, genuine sustainability remains the only viable way forward for businesses to thrive. As markets develop, customers become more informed and investors insist on more sophisticated instruments, companies are realising that sustainability, environmental health safety and good governance issues are no longer optional for business. They are a must.

Additionally, regulations and directives are also moving in this same direction. The EU Directive 2014/95/EU requires large companies to include non-financial statements in their annual reports, as from 2018 onwards.

The case for companies to seriously engage in sustainable practices is now stronger than ever. It is believed that such a strategic operational overhaul increases growth prospects, minimises future risk, attracts finance and gives a higher purpose to businesses. Nevertheless, much of these benefits only materialise when the company manages to signal to the market (customers and investors) such changes in operations.

EY is organising a seminar on the various aspects of sustainability reporting and strategy. It is targeted towards all entrepreneurs and professionals who seek to elevate their company’s value through wider integrated reporting. It is also relevant to students and other individuals currently pursuing or interested in the sustainability of the business world.

The session will be led by Kiara Konti, EY’s Key Expert in the area. Ms Konti is a Director of the EY’s Climate Change and Sustainability Services practices in the Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA) region and has over 15 years of subject-matter knowledge and experience in the field. She has worked on multiple sustainability engagements in Greece and South East Europe including sustainability training, management, valuation, reporting and assurance services.

Our key expert will be tackling the ‘whys’ and ‘hows’ of sustainability strategies, identifying ways in which management should move away from a short-termism and towards the identification, measurement and reporting of long-term gains and impacts of the business.

Attendees will also be guided on how to best report such sustainable practices through non-financial reporting. In the few cases whereby sustainability reports are already being drawn up, investors often complain that the quality of the information provided is poor, non-comparable and very often not verified by third parties.

Ms Konti, being a Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) nominated trainer, will provide guidelines on how to ensure that company’s reports are concise, timely, comparable and verifiable, as well as feature the most salient points which investors would be on the lookout for.

This seminar will help companies identify the best ways to signal to the community that they are bringing valuable contributions to society at large, helping them in gaining the trust and support from the community, whilst also elevating their overall value.

For more information on this topic, join EY Malta’s CPE accredited training event on Sustainability Reporting and Strategy, to be held on October 14 from 2.15 to 5.45pm at EY’s Connect Centre, Msida. To reserve a place, send an e-mail to events@mt.ey.com. The admission fee is €59 (incl. VAT).

Maria Giulia Pace is a Senior at EY Malta, and part of the Economic Advisory and Climate Change and Sustainability Services.