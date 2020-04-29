Eleven beaches have been given blue flag status by the Foundation for Environmental Education.

The Blue Flag programme is operated under the auspices of the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) which is headquartered in Copenhagen.

The Malta Tourism Authority welcomed the announcement.

Blue flag status is awarded for one season only on the basis of stringent environmental, educational, safety-related and access-related criteria.

The beaches that have obtained certification this year are Buġibba Perched Beach, Fond Għadir (Sliema), Golden Sands Beach, Għajn Tuffieħa Bay, Mellieħa Beach, Qawra Point Beach, St George’s Bay (St Julian’s) and Westin Dragonara Beach Club St Julian’s (managed by Westin Dragonara Resort) in Malta, and Ħondoq ir-Rummien Bay, Marsalforn Bay and Ramla Bay in Gozo.

Twelve beaches had been given blue flag status last year. 'Islands Edge Beach' (Paradise Bay Hotel) is not included in this year's list owing to renovation works.

Nature Trust represents the Foundation for Environmental Education in Malta.






