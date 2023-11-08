Italian police said they had arrested 11 German football supporters in Naples after violent clashes on the eve of Wednesday’s Champions League match between Napoli and Union Berlin.

Around 300 German ultras wearing red bandanas over their faces rampaged through the historic centre of the southern Italian city on Tuesday evening, police said in a statement.

They damaged parked cars and street furniture, devastated a local shop and attacked police officers with cobblestones, clubs, metal and wooden rods and firecrackers, it said.

More details on SportsDesk.