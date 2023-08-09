Eleven adults were unaccounted for following a fire in a lodging at a care centre in eastern France being rented by an association that helps disabled people.

The local fire service told AFP they were alerted about the blaze in the town of Wintzenheim near the German border at around 6.30 am local time on Wednesday.

According to the fire department, the lodging was rented by an association that helps disabled people but is usually used as a centre for troubled young people.

The local government in a statement said the fire was under control, but added that 11 people were unaccounted for and 17 others were evacuated.

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said that despite the "rapid and courageous" intervention of the fire service, there were "several" victims.