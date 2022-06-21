The biography of Elio Lombardi has just been published. He is a prolific film director of over a hundred films besides being also an author of a number of books.

The author, Mary Attard, had recently acted in parts of his films and experienced his passion and creativity in many areas. This inspired her to document in a book Elio’s unique contribution to the Maltese community along the years.

He is still working on new films at 88 years old and was always interested in the arts such as painting, singing, creation of props for his films, and even make-up application on his actors and those participating in the Good Friday Procession in Qormi for 27 years.

The limited-edition book

In his early days, he was a tailor and a printer. Michael Klinger, the British film director, when in Malta, was meaning to introduce him internationally, but unfortunately two months after the meeting Klinger died and it had not to be.

Elio provided a type of entertainment to a sector of the local community who were always eager to grab his new videos when these were released.

The limited-edition 200-page book is hardbound and fully illustrated. It can be considered as Melitensia material – Elio being a significant local influence on local culture – and can be obtained by contacting Elio on 27300788, 21570574 or his son Gino, on 99833436, or e-mail the author at samba.mary@gmail.com.