Thirteen of Malta’s most promising have begun their international training commitments early with a week-long, high-intensity professional training camp in Formia, Italy.

The camp was managed by Athletics Malta consultant Antonio Laguardia and technical director Mario Bonello.

During their stay in Italy, the athletes worked in small groups allowing the coaches to focus on the athletes’ finer details.

The coaches made available to the Maltese athletes are among the best and most experienced in their profession and include the legendary Vitaly Petrov, who has coached no other pole-vault record-holders such as Sergei Bubka and Yelena Isinbayeva.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta