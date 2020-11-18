Despite the setbacks that 2020 has reserved for the Maltese athletics community, the team at Athletics Malta has continued with its ongoing work to raise the profile and level of the sport on our shores and beyond and prepare for the important international objectives of the upcoming years.

While each season brings ample important appointments for Malta’s elite athletes, Athletics Malta said that the long-term objective is now focused on the Games of Small States of Europe to be held on home soil in 2023, an event which for many athletes could be the apex of their career.

