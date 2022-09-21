The second edition of the Elite Basketball Tournament came to an end last weekend after the USA Select team won the Elite Cup final against Depiro on Sunday. An interesting match between two sides who kept answering each other in the first half. A good shooting performance by the American team gave them a substantial lead that they never relinquished till the end to win with a score of 120-83.

Following the event, Elite Basketball tournament coordinator Ruben Baldacchino lauded the experience given to the three local teams taking part this summer – Depiro, Hibernians, and Gzira Athleta – against the USA Select team.

