Elite Malta Basketball hosted a four-team international tournament over the weekend at the Ta’ Qali pavilion, with USA Select Basketball Red taking the honours after beating local sides Starlites BC and Depiro BC.

USA Select Basketball, an organization composed of athletes that have completed their college or NCAA eligibility and are looking for professional contracts internationally, brought to Malta two teams – Red and Blue – to compete.

