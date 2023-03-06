The ninth and the 10th meeting of the season which included twenty races for trotters were held during the weekend at the Marsa Racetrack.

The most important race was the Southern Region Local Councils’ Final for class Premier trotters on a short distance of 2,140m and which was won by Ellington Dream and Charles Camilleri.

These were representing the locality of Żejtun. Apart from this final, these two meetings heralded the start of the Executive Security Championship with seven heats for class Silver trotters and included also three class Premier races also on a short distance.

Twelve trotters lined up for the class Premier final.

