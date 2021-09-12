Liverpool moved alongside Chelsea and Manchester United at the top of the Premier League table with a 3-0 win at Leeds overshadowed by serious injury suffered by teenage star Harvey Elliott.

The hosts’ midfielder Pascal Struijk was sent-off for a challenge that appeared to break the 18-year-old’s left leg midway through the second-half.

By that point Liverpool were already comfortably ahead thanks to Mohamed Salah’s 100th Premier League goal and Fabinho’s 50th minute strike.

Sadio Mane rounded off the scoring in stoppage time.

However, the loss of Elliott cast a dark cloud over a positive performance for Jurgen Klopp.

