Harvey Elliott made a fairytale return for Liverpool by scoring in a 3-1 FA Cup fourth round win over Cardiff in his first appearance since suffering a serious ankle injury in September.

Elliott was introduced off the bench alongside new signing Luis Diaz after Diogo Jota’s header had opened the scoring early in the second half.

Diaz made an instant impact by teeing up Takumi Minamino to double Liverpool’s lead.

But the biggest cheer was reserved for Elliott when he fired home on the volley 14 minutes from time.

Rubin Colwill pulled a goal back for the Bluebirds, but it is Liverpool who will meet Norwich at Anfield in the last 16.

