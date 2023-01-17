Harvey Elliott put troubled Liverpool back on track with the sublime strike that sealed a 1-0 win at Wolves in Tuesday’s FA Cup third-round replay.
Jurgen Klopp’s side came in for scathing criticsm after losing their last two Premier League games in desultory fashion at Brighton and Brentford.
But Elliott’s brilliant long-range effort in the first half at Molineux secured a much-needed first victory in four games in all competitions.
Ironically, Liverpool’s reward for seeing off Wolves is a return trip to Brighton in the fourth round.
The Reds’ dismal 3-0 defeat at Brighton on Saturday left them languishing in ninth place in the Premier League, 10 points adrift of the top four.
