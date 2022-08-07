Elmo Insurance has donated an AED defibrillator to the NGO Embrace Diversity to mark the beginning of a 12-month collaboration.

The NGO works to support students with various disabilities and strives to help them experience fun and learning activities in a group setting every day.

“We are very excited about this endeavour and would like to thank everyone involved in making this collaboration possible. Our team and directors have been very supportive of the cause,” Anthony Cauchi, Elmo’s chief operations officer said.

“Our CSR team has worked hard to raise funds through various activities and initiatives, to ensure that we as Elmo can support Embrace Diversity in the best way possible.”

Cauchi presented the defibrillator to Claudette Curmi, founder of Embrace Diversity.

“We owe a huge thank you to Elmo Insurance for their support and for their donation today of an AED defibrillator. We are also so grateful for their upcoming partnership for the next 12 months,” Curmi said.

