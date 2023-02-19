Elmo Insurance has expanded its network in the northern part of Malta with the inauguration of its new branch in Mellieħa on January 2.

“Our goal is to provide our customers with the best possible personal insurance experience,” Anthony Cauchi, chief operations officer, said.

“We are continuously investing in strengthening our branch network across the Maltese islands to continue improving the level of service we offer our clientele. Our friendly and experienced staff are always ready to offer guidance and advice.”

Our friendly and experienced staff are always ready to offer guidance and advice

The new office will offer the company’s full range of insurance products including home, health, marine, travel, motor and business insurance.

Apart from the Mellieħa Branch, Elmo also has branches in Cospicua, St Paul’s Bay, Birkirkara, Rabat, Valletta, Żebbuġ, Paola and Qormi.

The Mellieħa branch is located at 160A, Main Street. The branch will be open from Monday to Friday between 8.30am and 12.45pm and from 3 to 6.15pm. The branch will also be open every Saturday between 8.30am and 12.30pm.