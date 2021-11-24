The staff at Elmo Insurance took up their whisks this Movember, to hold a charity bake sale at their offices, as a way to give back to the community. They brought in a number of cakes and homemade baked goods to contribute towards their chosen charities: the Smiling with Jerome Foundation and Europa Donna Malta.

Smiling with Jerome is a charity that works to offer support, assistance and compassion for those who are passing through a difficult time, particularly those dealing with a cancer diagnosis and other ailments. Europa Donna forms part of the European Breast Cancer Coalition. Their mission is to bring awareness to breast cancer and breast health in Malta, while supporting people affected by the disease.

“During October and November, so much is done for Pink October and Movember, and we felt it was important to do something as a team to contribute towards these efforts,” said COO Anthony Cauchi. Elmo is currently also supporting its employees to get ultrasounds at The Radiology Clinic, to spread awareness around how important it is to remain vigilant of one’s health.

“When it came to choosing our charities, Smiling with Jerome and Europa Donna felt like the right choice. The work they do is selfless and really goes unrecognised. We believe it is so important to do whatever we can to help those who really need it, and so we wanted to support them, so that they can continue to support others.”

Elmo Insurance offers a full range of insurance solutions including motor, marine, home, travel, health and business. For further information, visit elmoinsurance.com or call 2343 0000.