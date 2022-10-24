With this year’s edition of the Rolex Middle Sea Race just kicking off, it was all hands on deck as all entrants locked down the final preparations for one of the most awaited races of the year. The internationally renowned Artie crew is no exception, as they went through the motions of securing the boat and their team for the journey ahead.

The crew has an extensive checklist that they must go through, along with repeated drills covering everything from life vest procedures to emergency equipment to man overboard manoeuvres. Along with this, there are a number of safety courses that the crew have to attend, to make sure everyone is up to speed with the necessary safety measures, prioritising safety and protection for all involved.

The team have been training together since 2011, making it just over a decade of training together to create the perfect harmony onboard. Through experience, they have learned when and where to fall back on each other, especially at times when they are pushing the boat and themselves, to the very limits.

“There are two very important elements that are at the centre of what we do: number one is the safety measures that we take onboard. Everyone is very familiar with them as we do take precautions very seriously,” said Lee Satariano, owner and co-skipper of Artie. “The second, is team spirit. Every member of the crew has a role, and everything is balance within the team, including food.

“The crew, with the experiences of each of the sailors, is always evolving and getting better. We’ve found areas in the boat, and our crew, that we’ve improved on, and it’s these positive aspects that give us a better overview and result, making the boat as prepared as it can be,” added Satariano.

“It’s the elements of team spirit and sportsmanship that continue to inspire Elmo Insurance to back Artie, year after year,” said Anthony Cauchi, COO. “There is true passion behind what they do, something the Elmo team resonates with. The Artie crew truly push themselves to perform better with every race.

“The value they give to ensuring each crew member is secure while out at sea is also a quality that we truly respect, as protecting our customers is our priority and lies at the heart of what we do,” he added. “When you are so exposed to the elements, you need to be prepared for anything that may come your way. We wish them the very best of luck.”

