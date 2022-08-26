With local teams preparing to kick off the upcoming season, Elmo Insurance renewed its sponsorship of the Santa Lucia Football Club. It’s a renewal of the support and strength so many find in the sport.

Club president, Robert Micallef, and Adrian Gomez Blanco, vice-president, expressed their thanks saying: “We are so grateful for Elmo’s continued support, especially now as we enter another exciting year of possibilities.”

“It’s a real point of pride for us that we support The Yellows, as it is a truly rewarding sponsorship for us. Football is a sport that unites people and we love being part of that,” said COO Anthony Cauchi.

“We look forward to what this partnership brings in the next 2 years and we wish the team all the best for the upcoming season.”

Santa Lucia FC are currently preparing to face Balzan, on Sunday, August 28, Żebbuġ Rangers, on Saturday, September 3, Birkirkara, on Sunday, September 7, and Marsaxlokk on Saturday, October 8.

