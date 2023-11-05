The head of Colombia’s ELN guerilla group on Saturday acknowledged the organization made a “mistake” when it abducted the father of Liverpool footballer Luis Diaz last week, and vowed to work toward his release.

Diaz’s parents were abducted in their hometown of Barrancas near the Venezuelan border last Saturday, but his mother was rescued hours later.

Authorities have blamed the kidnapping on an ELN unit and have launched a massive search for Diaz’s father, Luis Manuel Diaz.

“The retention of Luis Diaz’s father by the Northern War Front was a mistake,” ELN commander Antonio Garcia, wrote on his Telegram channel.

“Lucho is a symbol of Colombia — that is how we in the ELN feel about him,” he added, using the nickname of the 26-year-old Diaz, who has made 11 appearances this season for Liverpool and scored three goals.

