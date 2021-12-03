One day before filming a Christmas music video, Maltese actor and dancer Giulia Rose learnt that she would be sharing a set with multi-award singers Sir Elton John and Ed Sheeran for their new music video Merry Christmas.

“It felt surreal," Rose, whose original surname is Xuereb, told Times of Malta. "It was an experience I will never forget.”

Merry Christmas - a song that celebrates the festive season and pays tribute to the ‘ones who have gone’ this year - was released online on Friday afternoon. It had been viewed almost 1.3 million times by 5.30pm.

The video showcases all things merry and pays tribute to other classic Christmas music videos and films. The singers recreate scenes from The Snowman’s ‘Walking in the Air’, East 17 ‘Stay Another Day’ and many more.

Of course, Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ is also included, and Rose plays the role of model Kathy Hill, who featured in the original music video as the woman who broke George Michael's heart.

Giulia Rose seen waving at Ed Sheeran in the music video Source: Screenshot/Youtube

It all came as a surprise to Rose, who is 24 and based in London. She had answered a call to act in a Christmas music video, sending in her cover letter, headshot, and self-tape.

Casting management got back to her and informed her she got the role - but that she would have to wait to know who the artists were.

“It only sank in that I was on set with Elton John and Ed Sheeran when I saw them,” she said.

First five seconds of the music video, Giulia Rose makes her first appearance Photo: Screenshot/Youtube

Rose has previously performed in a number of local productions, and back in 2018 starred alongside Gianni Selvaggi, Tina Rizzo and Joseph Zammit in WhatsTheirNames Theatre Much Ado About Nothing.

Small talk with Ed Sheeran

In one of the scenes from the Christmas video, Ed Sheeran is seen waving at Rose.

That scene was filmed on the first day on set.

“He is so lovely!" Rose said of Sheeran. "Before filming he came to talk to all of us and asked how we are and how we were finding the set,” she said.

“After filming the scene, we had a quick sneak peek of how it turned out - I turned to Sheeran and the others to say how beautiful the scene was, and he told me he agreed and said thank you.”

She said the whole set was "beautiful and amazing".

“The whole music video was filmed indoors, but with the fake snow and the trees- which looked so real- it really felt we were outdoors.”

She said that COVID-19 protocols were taken seriously, with all crew asked to present a negative test result and to take another PCR test on set.

Giulia Rose seen in the background behind Sir Elton John in the final scene of Merry Christmas Photo:Screenshot/Youtube

Whilst she didn’t get to speak to Elton John, she did get to watch the Rocketman perform during the final scene, with everyone gathered around him and his piano.

“You could really feel the energy in the room, we were all so excited.”

In the end, the casting director told all the actors and dancers to sing along with the pop stars.

"Everyone was singing and clapping together, and you could see others were just as astonished as I was to be in that room."

Sheeran and John co-wrote Merry Christmas, which was produced by Steve Mac. Proceeds will go to charity.

It is Sheeran's first stab at a Christmas single, and John's second, following 1973's Step Into Christmas.

Actors gathered around the stars for the video's final scene.

The singers were not the only stars on set.

Comedian Michael McIntyre, actor Jonathan Ross and author Big Narstie also starred in the music video.

"I will never forget this experience, being in the same room with everyone, the beautiful set and amazing energy," Rose said.