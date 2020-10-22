Elusive 2 were declared the overall winners of the Rolex Middle Sea Race, the organisers announced.

This was the second successive year that the Maltese syndicate, skippered by Aaron, Christoph, and Maya Podesta, won the overall trophy in the annual regatta.

None of the remaining yachts at sea are able to better their corrected time.

Elusive 2 becomes the first boat to win back to back races since Nita IV, which won three times between 1978 and 1980.