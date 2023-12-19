Elusive 2 concluded their 2023 racing season with a thrilling and successful finale at the Medcomms Round Malta Race, hosted by the Royal Malta Yacht Club.

Their victory in a dramatic finish, surpassing Artie III by just one minute eleven seconds, after time correction, heightened the excitement of the event.

The race attracted a substantial turnout, featuring one of the largest fleets ever, evenly split between Cruisers and Racers. This turnout follows the recent trend which saw increased participation in races hosted by the RMYC.

Under the guidance of Race Officer Martin Azzopardi, the fleet was given a southbound course, taking the fleet towards Munxar and Bengħajsa Cardinal Marks after having passed the Fairway Buoy.

First to exit Marsamxett Harbour on the 45 nautical mile course was the IRC Racing fleet. Taking the lead was Lee Satariano’s Artie III, who gained a considerable advantage over the rest. Trailing behind the HH42 were Sean Borg’s Jubatus, the Podesta siblings’ Elusive 2, and Jonathan Gambin’s Ton Ton Laferla.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com