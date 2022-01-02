Aaron Podesta and David Anastasi, racing on Elusive 2, emerged winners of the last competitive sailing race for 2021.

Dubbed as one of the longest-standing regattas of the Royal Malta Yacht Club racing calendar, the Zhik Double Handed Race, presented by RLR Yachting, was originally scheduled to take place earlier on in December but the extreme weather conditions, particular the high swells on the day, saw the race being postponed.

Race Officer Georges Bonello Du Puis set off the fleet in one start from Marsamxett Harbour on a southbound, 85 nautical mile course.

