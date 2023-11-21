Elusive 2, the Beneteau First 45 skippered by Aaron, Christoph, and Maya Podesta, is the winner of the BOV Gozo Autumn Regatta 2023.

Organised by the Royal Malta Yacht Club and held between November 10 and 12, the race featured a fleet of 24 boats racing from Marsamxett Harbour to Mġarr Harbour on Friday, followed by a series of round-the-cans races in the Gozo-Comino Channel on Saturday and finishing off with a race back to Malta on Sunday.

In IRC1, Elusive 2 took the early lead taking line honours and first place on corrected time in the race from Malta to Gozo with Stefan Debattista’s Geisha placing second, followed by Jonathan Gambin’s TonTon Laferla.

