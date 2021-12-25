The Royal Malta Yacht Club hosted the Yacht Lift Round Malta Race, which saw one of the biggest fleets in recent times, when over 20 boats, split into four classes were on the starting line in Marsaxmett ready to race in great racing conditions, where a west, southwest wind was shifting between 18 to 22 knots making it for a fast race.

Race Officer Peter Dimech, sent the fleet on a Northbound course of approximately 50 nautical miles.

The first fleet to leave was the IRC and RMYC Cruising classes.

Leading the fleet out of the harbour mouth was Kevin Pisani Zammit’s Dimm, followed by Mario Debono’s Janissah and Ferdinand Grech’s KonTiki.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta