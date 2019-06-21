Libya is going through a phase of political, institutional and military uncertainty with repercussions on a number of levels.

At the local level a long period of upheaval and armed conflict has already led to much unfortunate loss of life and destruction. At the regional level the absence of a single, functional government has left borders porous and allowed transnational terrorism and trafficking to thrive, including human trafficking and migration flows in the Mediterranean.

At the international level the fragility and division of the country has opened the way for foreign actors to interfere in pursuit of their own geopolitical, security or economic interest, making a true process of national reconciliation impossible.

Trying to explain the Libyan crisis by pointing to its intrinsic fragmentation stemming from tribalism and localism gives only a partial and incomplete picture. Similarly, the endemic political polarisation between secular and Islamist forces is only another part of the picture.

To understand the wider context one has to consider also the crucial role of external actors and the game being played by both internal and external actors for the control of resources, mainly oil and gas.

In October 2011, Nato with the approval by the UN and the Arab League intervened to overthrow of the Gaddafi regime. This intervention was not followed by a comprehensive stabilisation process, largely leaving the local factions a free hand to consolidate their positions.

In September of the same year the Security Council established UNSMIL, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya. Its mandate is to restore public security and to undertake an inclusive political dialogue leading to national reconciliation, a new constitution and democratic elections.

Four years later, in December 2015, the Libyan Political Agreement (LPA) was signed in Skhirat, Morocco. It contains four major principles on which to build national reconciliation: respect for the democratic rights of all Libyans; a consensual government; oversight and balance between government institutions; and, an independent judiciary.

In spite of the LPA and recent attempts to reach a negotiated settlement Libya remains torn apart with a parliament in Tobruk and an UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj in Tripoli.

However, neither of them is actually able to govern because they are both held hostage by the militias that purport to support them.

Unfortunately, efforts by the UN and the EU to bolster Sarraj’s government were undermined by the double game of several countries. In fact, while almost all members of the UN formally pledge allegiance to the UN-led process, some behave differently on the ground.

The Maltese government is convinced that the complex security situation in Libya…can only be solved by the Libyans themselves supported by the international community

They blatantly give political, financial and military support to one side or the other according to their own interests. The most visible foreign actors are the United Arab Emirates and Egypt in support of General Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) against Turkey and Qatar which support the GNA. Also influential in the conflict are the United States, Russia, France and Italy.

Thus the current military confrontation which started with the attack on Tripoli by Haftar’s LNA on April 4, 2019, has deep internal, regional and international causes and repercussions.

Haftar’s offensive also unravelled the “understandings” that had been reached so far between him and Prime Minister Sarraj, including that reached in Abu Dhabi last February. Instead he opted for military action, calculating on a rapid capture of Tripoli.

The offensive stalled. The Tripoli militias supporting the GNA fought back, and recently reported gains in the cities of Gharyan and Tarhouna, which were under the control of Haftar’s forces. The situation on the ground is approaching stalemate with a prolonged military conflict in view.

A quick ceasefire seems impossible at present because both sides still believe that they can achieve victory on the field and are not prepared to make concessions.

On June 17, Sarraj launched a dialogue initiative to resolve the deadlock politically. He proposed a “Libyan forum” to be held in coordination with the UN mission in Libya, in which all Libyan forces that have political and social influence and are seeking a peaceful and democratic solution should be represented. The aim is to establish a road map and a constitutional base for simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections by the end of 2019.

UN Special Representative Ghassan Salame’, in his latest report to the Security Council, predicts that the current violence on the outskirts of Tripoli is just the beginning of a long bloody war on the southern shores of the Mediterranean, endangering the security of Libya’s immediate neighbours and the wider Mediterranean region.

The effects on Malta could be severe. Libya had already degenerated into a failed state which serves as a base for smuggling and international crime and as a conduit for irregular migration. The current military conflict is making the situation worse.

Malta has traditionally sought to follow a policy of good neighbourly relations with Libya. Over the years Malta managed to forge an understanding with the Libyan leadership and with Libyan businesses which led to substantial Maltese investment and thousands of Maltese citizens working in Libya.

The Maltese government is convinced that the complex security situation in Libya and the conflicting interests of local and regional stakeholders can only be solved by the Libyans themselves also supported by the international community.

Yet, the Security Council has been unable to act decisively even when faced with the recent escalation of violence and the blatant pouring of arms to all sides in breach of the arms embargo.

After the horrific attack on the Tajoura detention centre on July 2, resulting in 53 dead and some 130 wounded, the Security Council agreed on a press statement, which is far less authoritative than a resolution, to condemn the attack. It is simply a statement full of platitudes that have been repeated over and over again for the last eight years and are being ignored by the powers that matter.

With the Security Council, the EU, and the Gulf countries divided over Libya, one wonders what prospects there may be for healing the divisions in Libya itself.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat hosted Sarraj on May 27 and assured him of Malta’s support for any agreement that would bring peace to Libya. Yet Malta, as President George Vella has recently pointed out, can only exert “moral pressure” within the EU and the UN and on the warring parties themselves.

However, Malta must continue to exercise this “pressure”, besides any other required action, with the aim of convincing one and all to be realistic and finally accept that only a political solution can stabilise Libya. And the sooner this sinks home the better for everyone.

Edward Zammit Lewis is chairman of Parliament’s Foreign and European Affairs Committee.