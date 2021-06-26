A 10-month-old juvenile horse was seized by Animal Welfare this week and surrendered to a horse rescue NGO after being found in a severe state of neglect.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Corinne Farrugia, who runs the voluntary organisation RMJ’s Horse Rescue, said that the foal was found in a “complete state of neglect”, looking severely underweight, riddled with ticks and maggots as well as two sizeable injuries that require serious medical attention.

“He was in such a bad state that we could not bear to refuse him,” Farrugia said.

“He’s about 10 months old and we can see that he is extremely underdeveloped, he has not received proper nutrition and his legs are still bent despite his age. It took months of severe neglect for him to reach this state.”

Foals are born with crooked legs, but these generally straighten out in four to six weeks. Farrugia says the foal, whom they have dubbed Baby, has zero body fat and muscle mass, which is making it difficult for him to walk, as well as two large wounds that have become severely infected with maggots.

“He was so riddled with ticks and lice that we had to get professional pest control to help and make sure the infestation doesn’t spread through the stables due to the severity,” Farrugia continued.

“His injuries are very serious and very deep, one is so bad it’s roughly the size of my fist.”

Public call for information

Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina told Times of Malta that animal welfare authorities are attempting to track down the horse’s owner and encouraged anyone who may have information to come forward.

Currently caring for 74 horses, RMJ is Malta’s only horse rescue organisation and has unfortunately had to shut its doors to new horses as running costs for the sanctuary have exceeded €20,000 a month.

“The majority of our cases are thankfully not like this,” Farrugia continued.

“Most are retired racehorses which are in fairly good condition and are in search of a new home. Many times, we end up rehoming them overseas as people in Malta do not have the adequate premises to care for them.”

RMJ is appealing for donations to help Baby on the road to recovery as well as the 73 other horses currently under their care.

The rescue is running a fundraiser throughout the month of June which can be accessed online.

Donations are also being accepted through Pay Pal on rmjhorserescue@gmail.com, through the BOV app on 9994 7633 or via bank transfer to IBAN MT53VALL22013000000040023793448