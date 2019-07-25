SiGMA Group founder and CEO, Eman Pulis has been awarded one of the most prestigious awards in the iGaming sector, for “Outstanding Service to the Industry”. Pulis was one of three nominations, including Jesper Svensson of Betsson Group and Ulrik Bengtson of William Hill.

Introducing the award, Marie Theobald from Hero Gaming, said, “The outstanding contributor to the Gaming industry for 2019 has been innovative and passionate, and has done an extraordinary job in creating real and positive change.”

With Eman halfway around the world in Manila, Philippines, carving out new opportunities for the iGaming industry in Asia, Oliver De Bono, COO of SiGMA Group, accepted the award on his behalf. He spoke briefly to say, “If Eman was here, he’d say that this award doesn’t belong to him, it belongs to everyone in this room because everyone here is contributing to the same industry.”

Eman Pulis later sent a video of thanks, saying, “Outstanding contribution to gaming - wow, what a title! Thank you so much for voting for me and for giving me this prestigious award.”

He added, “It means a lot to me, especially in this period when I’m alone in Manila trying to pave the way for many European companies to consider moving offices here, co-locating in Asia and opening your business.”

Finally, Mr Pulis reflected on the iGaming sector itself.

“It’s funny that I have been given this title, as for the last seven years it was the other way round,” he said. “Gaming has given me an outstanding contribution and some of the best friends I have today. It has also given me some of the brightest mentors I have today. Frankly, gaming has made me who I am today. So for these reasons I will always feel in debt to this industry, and I look forward to working even harder with this reinvigorated dream.”