It is no coincidence that this enterprise operates through a company with the name of Embark (Malta) Limited. It was born in 2019 and has been nicely growing into a fully-fledged accounting and advisory services company. Robert Ancilleri, an accountant by profession is the mind behind this innovative voyage and is currently guiding Embark (Malta) Ltd into new ventures.

With the ever-increasing regulation and directives, the company could not over-look this opportunity and has ventured into the compliance arena. For this purpose, Compliance 360 Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of Embark was born, offering a suite of consultancy services that provide a range of regulatory support and risk management, tailored to the client’s industry, business, and the way they operate. This complements the services offered by Embark (Malta) Limited, through an all-encompassing advisory and consultancy service propositions.

Launch event at the companies’ new state-of-the-art green office campus at Trident Park.

With growth comes the natural progression of expanding to larger offices to accommodate the increase in the number of people forming part of this journey.

As a celebration of these milestones, the companies held a launch event to thank all of their clients for their constant support and trust shown to the organisations. To accompany this, the event was held at the companies’ new state-of-the-art green office campus, Trident Park, a redevelopment of the old Farsons brewery.

The event was hosted and presented by the popular TV host Joseph Chetcuti. Visibly emotive, the company’s CEO, Robert Ancilleri had words of gratitude for clients and the companies’ staff members alike. During the event a donation was presented to Fondazzjoni U. While thanking those attending this launch event, Ancilleri spoke of the companies’ growth strategies and how with its success it is rightful to contribute towards noble causes “Society allows us, and gives us the opportunity to exist and so in return we give back a little to society and to those less fortunate. I thank you all for being part of this journey which allows us to be who we are.”

Robert Ancilleri and Joseph Chetcuti

To reach out to Embark (Malta) Ltd and Compliance 360 Limited you can either visit their respective social media pages or websites.

Their new offices at Trident Park, Notabile Gardens, No. 1 – Level 4, Mdina Road, Zone 2, Central Business District, Birkirkara, CBD 2010 are open between Mondays and Fridays between 8am and 5pm.