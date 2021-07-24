Public awareness on the protection of biodiversity is growing by leaps and bounds. This can be seen both on social media and in the primary and secondary schools, thanks to the dedication and hard work of teachers.

Without hesitation, a primary school student can tell what endemic means: a species of flora or fauna whose native distribution is limited to a specific place only. Examples are the national plant of Malta, the Maltese rock-centaury (Widnet il-baħar), and the Maltese Everlasting (Sempreviva ta’ Għawdex).

These two can be found growing wild only in the Maltese islands. That is why they are endemic and so their seeds are not found overseas and, as such, cannot be imported.

The word indigenous is also familiar at this educational level, meaning growing, living or occurring natively or naturally in a particular region or environment. The Maltese are indigenous people of the Maltese islands, the Italians and Chinese are indigenous of their countries.

Even invasive is not a strange word, referring to an alien species whose establishment and spread threatens local biodiversity. Like the imported seeds being distributed by Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia.

After all, these words are legally explained in Legal Notice 311 of 2006, issued by the minister for the environment.

Such imported seeds were recently posted to Maltese and Gozitan households. The first thing that pops out of the envelope is a postcard size leaflet with a 9 by 10 cm photo of the minister. The leaflet also carries photos of four flowers whose seeds are contained in a sachet. What is missing is some narcissus seeds!

The most horrible, painful, humiliating thing is the fact that, under the emblem of the government of Malta, the seeds inside are described as ‘endemic’. Is it possible that the minister for the environment has some difficulty to understand the meaning of the word ‘endemic’?

The second concern is how the minister, with the Environment and Resources Authority in his portfolio, chaired by a professor from the Malta University, was not advised with regard to the proper definition of ‘endemic’.

This faux pas is equivalent to a statement by the minister for foreign affairs saying that the capital city of Belgium is Paris.

The project, officially published and executed by the environment minister, is an insult to the professionals working within the ERA, not least to the two professors on its board, especially to the rector of the University of Malta.

The distribution of these seeds labelled as ‘endemic’ not only fails to contribute to environmental education but completely derails all efforts in the field.

One might argue that the professors were not asked for their advice. But one cannot deny the fact that this is the pitiful state of the environment in Malta, under the responsibility of the present minister. This is one of the main reasons why Maltese biodiversity is engulfed in destruction, exploitation and disregard in the political arena. Instead of professionally educating people, not only are people capitalised upon because of their lack of awareness but steps are taken to ensure this pitiful mentality is conserved.

The Maltese electorate has been bombarded with government propaganda that the environment is of utmost prio­rity. We have heard this ad nauseam. And, then, the electorate receives from the minister for the environment ‘endemic’ seeds imported from Holland to contribute to the Maltese biodiversity.

Without doubt, those with the mentality I have just described will applaud their minister’s innovative, ingenious idea. Those who do not have this endemic political mentality would put as much distance as possible between themselves and the minister’s idea.

Just imagine Farrugia attending a ministerial meeting of the European Union, boasting of his initiative – to import from Holland – Maltese ‘endemic’ seeds of four indigenous wild flowers “to contribute to the growth of our country’s biodiversity”.

Who would blame the other ministers for being a little perplexed? This minister is indigenous to which EU country? Can this invasive mentality be barred from EU fora?

I would not like to be a stitch in the minister’s socks. And no true Maltese academic would like to be associated in any way with such an environment minister.

Alfred Baldacchino, former Mepa assistant director